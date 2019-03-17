In all, 12,000 personnel took part in the military parade at the Zhurihe training base in Inner Mongolia in 2017. Photo: Xinhua
What military hardware will go on show for China’s 70th anniversary parade?
- The country’s leadership is reviewing a list of weapons but the final line-up could depend in part on relations with the United States, sources say
Topic | China military
In all, 12,000 personnel took part in the military parade at the Zhurihe training base in Inner Mongolia in 2017. Photo: Xinhua