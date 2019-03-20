Channels

Russia’s Taymyr-class icebreaker has similar dimensions to China’s proposed ship. Photo: Handout
Military

China to build 30,000-tonne nuclear-powered ship described as ‘experimental platform’

  • State-owned firm China General Nuclear Power Group invites bids to build vessel similar in size to Russian nuclear icebreakers
  • Project could be stepping stone to building nuclear aircraft carriers
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 12:16pm, 20 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:37pm, 20 Mar, 2019

Russia's Taymyr-class icebreaker has similar dimensions to China's proposed ship. Photo: Handout
Workers install a reactor pressure vessel at China National Nuclear Corporation’s Fuqing nuclear power plant in southeast China’s Fujian province, on January 28, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
China Business

Nuclear shares soar after China plans to invest US$12 billion in new reactors for first time since 2016

  • The plan will end a three-year hiatus in China’s nuclear reactor construction and boost the country’s nuclear export ambitions
  • China did not approve any new reactor from 2016 to 2018, partly due to the slow progress in the use of advanced and safer third-generation reactors
Topic |   China technology
Laura He

Laura He  

Published: 7:36pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:52pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Workers install a reactor pressure vessel at China National Nuclear Corporation's Fuqing nuclear power plant in southeast China's Fujian province, on January 28, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
