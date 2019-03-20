Russia’s Taymyr-class icebreaker has similar dimensions to China’s proposed ship. Photo: Handout
China to build 30,000-tonne nuclear-powered ship described as ‘experimental platform’
- State-owned firm China General Nuclear Power Group invites bids to build vessel similar in size to Russian nuclear icebreakers
- Project could be stepping stone to building nuclear aircraft carriers
Topic | China military
Russia’s Taymyr-class icebreaker has similar dimensions to China’s proposed ship. Photo: Handout
Workers install a reactor pressure vessel at China National Nuclear Corporation’s Fuqing nuclear power plant in southeast China’s Fujian province, on January 28, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Nuclear shares soar after China plans to invest US$12 billion in new reactors for first time since 2016
- The plan will end a three-year hiatus in China’s nuclear reactor construction and boost the country’s nuclear export ambitions
- China did not approve any new reactor from 2016 to 2018, partly due to the slow progress in the use of advanced and safer third-generation reactors
Topic | China technology
Workers install a reactor pressure vessel at China National Nuclear Corporation’s Fuqing nuclear power plant in southeast China’s Fujian province, on January 28, 2018. Photo: Xinhua