China and a number of other countries are increasing their submarine presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: Handout
Military

US and China’s underwater rivalry fuels calls for submarine code of conduct to cut risk of accidents

  • Risk of accidents is increasing as navies increase their presence in strategically sensitive areas such as the South China Sea
South China Sea
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 10:00pm, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 21 Mar, 2019

China and a number of other countries are increasing their submarine presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: Handout
Sansha, part of Hainan province, was established on Woody Island by the Chinese government in 2012. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Beijing plans ‘strategic service and logistics base’ on Woody Island, two islets in South China Sea

  • Sansha city says it held a meeting on the development which would follow though on a central government directive
  • It came after US challenge in the region and criticism of ‘China’s illegal island-building in international waterways’
US-China relations
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 9:33pm, 18 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:07am, 19 Mar, 2019

Sansha, part of Hainan province, was established on Woody Island by the Chinese government in 2012. Photo: Handout
