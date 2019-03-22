Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The US last sold the Taiwan Air Force F-16 fighter jets in the 1990s, and word of a similar move comes at a time when Beijing and Washington are thrashing out a deal to end a damaging trade dispute. Photo: AP
Military

US President Donald Trump’s aides support the sale of 60 F-16 warplanes to Taiwan, sources say

  • As Washington and Beijing negotiate trade war deal, agreement to ship 60 fighter jets to Taiwan would antagonise mainland China
Topic |   Taiwan
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 2:47pm, 22 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:47pm, 22 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US last sold the Taiwan Air Force F-16 fighter jets in the 1990s, and word of a similar move comes at a time when Beijing and Washington are thrashing out a deal to end a damaging trade dispute. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
PLA warplanes pictured during an “island encirclement” drill, one of the ways in which mainland China has tried to step up the pressure on Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Taiwan and US planning talks to counter Beijing’s thrust for unification

  • Senior Washington official will take part in discussions in September, according to US ‘ambassador’
  • Announcement follows heightened pressure from mainland China
Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:20pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:23pm, 19 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

PLA warplanes pictured during an “island encirclement” drill, one of the ways in which mainland China has tried to step up the pressure on Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.