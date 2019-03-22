The US last sold the Taiwan Air Force F-16 fighter jets in the 1990s, and word of a similar move comes at a time when Beijing and Washington are thrashing out a deal to end a damaging trade dispute. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump’s aides support the sale of 60 F-16 warplanes to Taiwan, sources say
- As Washington and Beijing negotiate trade war deal, agreement to ship 60 fighter jets to Taiwan would antagonise mainland China
Topic | Taiwan
PLA warplanes pictured during an “island encirclement” drill, one of the ways in which mainland China has tried to step up the pressure on Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Taiwan and US planning talks to counter Beijing’s thrust for unification
- Senior Washington official will take part in discussions in September, according to US ‘ambassador’
- Announcement follows heightened pressure from mainland China
Topic | US-China relations
