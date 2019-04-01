Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A spokesman for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, above, called China’s flights “provocative and damaging the cross-straits status quo”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Military

Taiwan blasts China for ‘reckless and provocative’ fighter jet incursion

  • It is highly unusual for Chinese jets and warships to cross the so-called median line in the Taiwan Strait, a widely agreed upon boundary
  • Taiwanese news media said the last time Chinese jets had crossed the line was in 2011
Topic |   Taiwan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:28am, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:28am, 1 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A spokesman for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, above, called China’s flights “provocative and damaging the cross-straits status quo”. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.