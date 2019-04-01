A spokesman for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, above, called China’s flights “provocative and damaging the cross-straits status quo”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan blasts China for ‘reckless and provocative’ fighter jet incursion
- It is highly unusual for Chinese jets and warships to cross the so-called median line in the Taiwan Strait, a widely agreed upon boundary
- Taiwanese news media said the last time Chinese jets had crossed the line was in 2011
Topic | Taiwan
