President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan this month. Taiwan's Air Force is seeking to buy 66 F-16V warplanes from the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump nears sale of new F-16V jets to Taiwan, a move seen as ‘huge shock’ to Beijing
- The sale would be the first such deal since 1992 and signal a new American willingness to back the self-ruled island
- US presidents since Bill Clinton have repeatedly rebuffed Taiwan’s requests for new fighter jets that could provoke China
A spokesman for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, above, called China’s flights “provocative and damaging the cross-straits status quo”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan blasts China for ‘reckless and provocative’ fighter jet incursion
- It is highly unusual for Chinese jets and warships to cross the so-called median line in the Taiwan Strait, a widely agreed upon boundary
- Taiwanese news media said the last time Chinese jets had crossed the line was in 2011
