Two Chinese PLA Air Force J-11 fighters and a H-6K bomber patrol airspace between mainland China and Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua/
Military

Chinese jets’ incursion across Taiwan Strait is Beijing’s way of pushing back against the US, say analysts

  • Think tank chief believes China’s attitude to Washington’s ‘freedom of navigation’ exercises is hardening and Taipei’s objections matter little now in Beijing
Topic |   US-China relations
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 3:12pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:12pm, 1 Apr, 2019

President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan this month. Taiwan's Air Force is seeking to buy 66 F-16V warplanes from the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
Military

Donald Trump nears sale of new F-16V jets to Taiwan, a move seen as ‘huge shock’ to Beijing

  • The sale would be the first such deal since 1992 and signal a new American willingness to back the self-ruled island
  • US presidents since Bill Clinton have repeatedly rebuffed Taiwan’s requests for new fighter jets that could provoke China
Topic |   Taiwan
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:07am, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:46am, 1 Apr, 2019

