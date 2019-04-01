Two Chinese PLA Air Force J-11 fighters and a H-6K bomber patrol airspace between mainland China and Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua/
Chinese jets’ incursion across Taiwan Strait is Beijing’s way of pushing back against the US, say analysts
- Think tank chief believes China’s attitude to Washington’s ‘freedom of navigation’ exercises is hardening and Taipei’s objections matter little now in Beijing
Topic | US-China relations
President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan this month. Taiwan's Air Force is seeking to buy 66 F-16V warplanes from the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump nears sale of new F-16V jets to Taiwan, a move seen as ‘huge shock’ to Beijing
- The sale would be the first such deal since 1992 and signal a new American willingness to back the self-ruled island
- US presidents since Bill Clinton have repeatedly rebuffed Taiwan’s requests for new fighter jets that could provoke China
Topic | Taiwan
