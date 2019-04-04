Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Philippines is angry about the presence of a Chinese fleet close to Thitu Island in the South China Sea. Photo: AMTI
Military

Manila accuses Beijing of violating its sovereignty as South China Sea dispute rages on

  • Philippines’ foreign ministry weighs in on controversy over presence of Chinese fleet near contested Thitu Island
  • Manila has ‘consistently manifested its … objections or concerns over illegal, tension-raising or coercive activities’, statement says
Topic |   South China Sea
SCMP

Minnie Chan  

Teddy Ng  

Published: 9:00pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 4 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Philippines is angry about the presence of a Chinese fleet close to Thitu Island in the South China Sea. Photo: AMTI
READ FULL ARTICLE
In 2013, China embarked on a massive land reclamation project, expanding seven reefs in the Spratlys into large artificial islands. Photo: People’s Daily
Diplomacy

‘Time for tougher deterrence from China’ as US steps up patrols in South China Sea

  • Chinese analyst says American forces should have to think twice before going ‘too far’ with their activities in the contested waters
Topic |   South China Sea
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 9:00pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 29 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

In 2013, China embarked on a massive land reclamation project, expanding seven reefs in the Spratlys into large artificial islands. Photo: People’s Daily
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.