The Philippines is angry about the presence of a Chinese fleet close to Thitu Island in the South China Sea. Photo: AMTI
Manila accuses Beijing of violating its sovereignty as South China Sea dispute rages on
- Philippines’ foreign ministry weighs in on controversy over presence of Chinese fleet near contested Thitu Island
- Manila has ‘consistently manifested its … objections or concerns over illegal, tension-raising or coercive activities’, statement says
Topic | South China Sea
The Philippines is angry about the presence of a Chinese fleet close to Thitu Island in the South China Sea. Photo: AMTI
In 2013, China embarked on a massive land reclamation project, expanding seven reefs in the Spratlys into large artificial islands. Photo: People’s Daily
‘Time for tougher deterrence from China’ as US steps up patrols in South China Sea
- Chinese analyst says American forces should have to think twice before going ‘too far’ with their activities in the contested waters
Topic | South China Sea
In 2013, China embarked on a massive land reclamation project, expanding seven reefs in the Spratlys into large artificial islands. Photo: People’s Daily