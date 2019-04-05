A Russian strategic ballistic missile launching vehicle at a 2015 parade in Moscow. Photo: EPA
Donald Trump suggests China and Russia should join US for arms control talks
- US President floats offer of talks once trade war is settled, but it is unclear whether Beijing will respond to his overtures
Topic | US-China relations
A Russian strategic ballistic missile launching vehicle at a 2015 parade in Moscow. Photo: EPA
Donald Trump claimed that Xi Jinping had enjoyed being referred to as “king”. Photo: AP
Donald Trump reveals he called Xi Jinping ‘king’ – and says Xi liked it
- US president recalls remark on eve of resumption of talks seeking a deal to end the US-China trade war
- China is unlikely to take Trump’s rhetoric ‘too seriously’ expert says
Topic | US-China relations
Donald Trump claimed that Xi Jinping had enjoyed being referred to as “king”. Photo: AP