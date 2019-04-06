Taiwan is hoping to buy 66 F-16V fighter jets from the US, but Washington’s trade talks with Beijing may slow the deal. Photo: Lockheed Martin
Taiwan’s plan to buy 66 F-16 Viper fighter jets from US still on track, defence ministry says
- Taipei says deal is proceeding despite reports Washington had shelved it pending its trade negotiations with Beijing
- Upgraded versions of F-16s would give Taiwan greater capability to counter air attacks from mainland China, experts say
