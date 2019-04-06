Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Taiwan is hoping to buy 66 F-16V fighter jets from the US, but Washington’s trade talks with Beijing may slow the deal. Photo: Lockheed Martin
Military

Taiwan’s plan to buy 66 F-16 Viper fighter jets from US still on track, defence ministry says

  • Taipei says deal is proceeding despite reports Washington had shelved it pending its trade negotiations with Beijing
  • Upgraded versions of F-16s would give Taiwan greater capability to counter air attacks from mainland China, experts say
Topic |   Taiwan
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Published: 11:00pm, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:04pm, 6 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taiwan is hoping to buy 66 F-16V fighter jets from the US, but Washington’s trade talks with Beijing may slow the deal. Photo: Lockheed Martin
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.