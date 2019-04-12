Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Microsoft spokesman said the research “fully complies with US and local laws” and is published to “ensure transparency so everyone can benefit from our work”. Photo: Reuters
Military

Microsoft’s AI research with Chinese military university fuels concerns

  • US firm’s researchers have co-authored at least three papers with academics affiliated with the National University of Defence Technology in past year
  • Work covers topics such as face analysis and machine reading amid worries over China-US academic partnerships and Beijing’s hi-tech surveillance drive
Topic |   China military
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:15pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:15pm, 12 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Microsoft spokesman said the research “fully complies with US and local laws” and is published to “ensure transparency so everyone can benefit from our work”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Under Chinese law, foreign cloud companies operating in the country are required to license their technology to local partners. Photo: Shutterstock
Diplomacy

US-China trade deal: Beijing has spoken to Apple, Microsoft about concession on cloud computing, sources say

  • Chinese officials said to have held meeting with representatives of US tech firms to discuss possible change to cybersecurity law introduced in 2017
  • Move could scrap requirement for foreign companies operating in China to license their technology to local partners
Topic |   US-China relations
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 9:11pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:23pm, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Under Chinese law, foreign cloud companies operating in the country are required to license their technology to local partners. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.