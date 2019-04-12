A Microsoft spokesman said the research “fully complies with US and local laws” and is published to “ensure transparency so everyone can benefit from our work”. Photo: Reuters
Microsoft’s AI research with Chinese military university fuels concerns
- US firm’s researchers have co-authored at least three papers with academics affiliated with the National University of Defence Technology in past year
- Work covers topics such as face analysis and machine reading amid worries over China-US academic partnerships and Beijing’s hi-tech surveillance drive
Under Chinese law, foreign cloud companies operating in the country are required to license their technology to local partners. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China trade deal: Beijing has spoken to Apple, Microsoft about concession on cloud computing, sources say
- Chinese officials said to have held meeting with representatives of US tech firms to discuss possible change to cybersecurity law introduced in 2017
- Move could scrap requirement for foreign companies operating in China to license their technology to local partners
