The government of President Tsai Ing-wen (centre), has approved a 5.6 increase in Taiwan’s military spending this year, to US$11.34 billion, with plans for further incremental rises over the next 10 years, mainly in response to threats from mainland China. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan boosts defence with 10-year military spending plan
- Intention is to surpass US$13 billion by 2027 with further increases planned
- Bid to deter growing threat from mainland China
Topic | US-China relations
Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen speaks with US president-elect Donald Trump in her office in Taipei on December 2, 2016. The call infuriated Beijing. Photo: EPA
After controversial phone call with Taiwan’s leader, Donald Trump was ‘urged to show restraint’
- White House adviser Michael Pillsbury says he was criticised for his suggestions by China hawks
- Trump ‘probably has closer relations with a Chinese leader than any other US president’
