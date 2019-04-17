The move may help improve combat readiness and tackle cronyism – two key aspects of Xi Jinping’s military reforms. Photo: Xinhua via AP)
Chinese military chiefs set to move PLA service branch headquarters out of Beijing
- Military sources say leadership hopes move out of capital will help to improve combat readiness and reduce cronyism
- Command units of five main forces expected to move to second or third-tier cities and undergo streamlining
Topic | China military
The government of President Tsai Ing-wen (centre), has approved a 5.6 increase in Taiwan’s military spending this year, to US$11.34 billion, with plans for further incremental rises over the next 10 years, mainly in response to threats from mainland China. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan boosts defence with 10-year military spending plan
- Intention is to surpass US$13 billion by 2027 with further increases planned
- Bid to deter growing threat from mainland China
Topic | US-China relations
