The PLA Navy held its largest ever fleet review in the South China Sea last year. Photo: Xinhua
China’s new aircraft carrier, US expected to miss navy’s 70th anniversary fleet review
- Thirty-two Chinese warships and 39 aircraft will take part in naval parade in Yellow Sea on Tuesday, along with nearly 20 foreign vessels
- But home-grown carrier the Type 001A is not yet ‘combat ready’ and the Pentagon says it won’t send a warship
The USS McCampbell and the HMS Argyll manoeuvre during an exercise in the South China Sea in January. Photo: US Navy/Reuters
US, China ‘at greater risk of military incidents’ in South China Sea, Chinese think tank warns
- Chinese researchers say US military, including Indo-Pacific Command, has been given more decision-making authority by Trump administration
- It comes amid an increase in the frequency and intensity of activities in the disputed waterway
