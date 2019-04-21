Technicians are seen at the control panels of China’s new aircraft carrier in footage from its recent sea trial. Photo: Handout
Details of new Chinese aircraft carrier revealed in sea trial footage aired on state TV
- Report shows operators standing on the bridge, technicians at control panels and the ski-jump flight deck without any aircraft on board
- Home-grown warship is not expected to join fleet review marking PLA Navy’s 70th anniversary on Tuesday
Topic | China military
The USS McCampbell and the HMS Argyll manoeuvre during an exercise in the South China Sea in January. Photo: US Navy/Reuters
US, China ‘at greater risk of military incidents’ in South China Sea, Chinese think tank warns
- Chinese researchers say US military, including Indo-Pacific Command, has been given more decision-making authority by Trump administration
- It comes amid an increase in the frequency and intensity of activities in the disputed waterway
Topic | South China Sea
