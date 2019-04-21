Channels

Technicians are seen at the control panels of China’s new aircraft carrier in footage from its recent sea trial. Photo: Handout
Military

Details of new Chinese aircraft carrier revealed in sea trial footage aired on state TV

  • Report shows operators standing on the bridge, technicians at control panels and the ski-jump flight deck without any aircraft on board
  • Home-grown warship is not expected to join fleet review marking PLA Navy’s 70th anniversary on Tuesday
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 11:30pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:30pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Technicians are seen at the control panels of China’s new aircraft carrier in footage from its recent sea trial. Photo: Handout
The USS McCampbell and the HMS Argyll manoeuvre during an exercise in the South China Sea in January. Photo: US Navy/Reuters
Diplomacy

US, China ‘at greater risk of military incidents’ in South China Sea, Chinese think tank warns

  • Chinese researchers say US military, including Indo-Pacific Command, has been given more decision-making authority by Trump administration
  • It comes amid an increase in the frequency and intensity of activities in the disputed waterway
Topic |   South China Sea
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 4:00am, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:17am, 10 Apr, 2019

The USS McCampbell and the HMS Argyll manoeuvre during an exercise in the South China Sea in January. Photo: US Navy/Reuters
