The expansion of the PLA Navy Marine Corps has “grown out of the military’s own needs”. Photo: China Military
China’s navy expands marine corps into own unit ‘to defend maritime interests’
- State broadcaster confirms the move without revealing size of the new unit, which will remain part of PLA Navy
- Military observers say it’s a response to the growing need for amphibious operations amid rising tensions over the South China Sea and Taiwan
Topic | China military
Technicians are seen at the control panels of China’s new aircraft carrier in footage from its recent sea trial. Photo: Handout
Details of new Chinese aircraft carrier revealed in sea trial footage aired on state TV
- Report shows operators standing on the bridge, technicians at control panels and the ski-jump flight deck without any aircraft on board
- Home-grown warship is not expected to join fleet review marking PLA Navy’s 70th anniversary on Tuesday
