The expansion of the PLA Navy Marine Corps has “grown out of the military’s own needs”. Photo: China Military
Military

China’s navy expands marine corps into own unit ‘to defend maritime interests’

  • State broadcaster confirms the move without revealing size of the new unit, which will remain part of PLA Navy
  • Military observers say it’s a response to the growing need for amphibious operations amid rising tensions over the South China Sea and Taiwan
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 11:00pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 22 Apr, 2019

The expansion of the PLA Navy Marine Corps has "grown out of the military's own needs". Photo: China Military
Technicians are seen at the control panels of China’s new aircraft carrier in footage from its recent sea trial. Photo: Handout
Military

Details of new Chinese aircraft carrier revealed in sea trial footage aired on state TV

  • Report shows operators standing on the bridge, technicians at control panels and the ski-jump flight deck without any aircraft on board
  • Home-grown warship is not expected to join fleet review marking PLA Navy’s 70th anniversary on Tuesday
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 11:30pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:26am, 22 Apr, 2019

Technicians are seen at the control panels of China's new aircraft carrier in footage from its recent sea trial. Photo: Handout
