A Chinese navy choir performs during a Monday concert celebrating the 70th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army Navy. Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects naval troops during a parade on Tuesday. He has embarked on a major modernization campaign to boost China’s military power. Photo: Xinhua/Li Gang

Chinese Navy's 055-class guided missile destroyer Nanchang takes part in the parade. The event is held on a smoggy day, and warships can hardly be seen from a distance. Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee

Japan sent a destroyer, Suzutsuki, to join China’s parade. Countries including India and Australia have also sent warships as a goodwill visit. Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein

Soldiers stand on the deck of transport dock Yimen Shan of the PLA Navy during the Tuesday parade. Photo: AFP

Foreign naval officers talk on the deck of the naval training ship Qi Jiguang before the parade. Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein

Chinese navy personnel takes video of Vietnamese frigate Dinh Tien Hoang in the thick fog. Photo: EPA-EFE/Wu Hong

A Chinese military dance troupe participates in a concert on Monday. Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein

A military band from India performs during the concert. Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein

The People's lIberation Army Navy is the world’s biggest naval force. Photo: Xinhua/Li Gang