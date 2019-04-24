Channels

Members of the public visit the Japanese Suzutsuki destroyer during an open day in Qingdao on Wednesday. Photo: Minnie Chan
Military

Japanese warship lowers gangway to let Chinese visitors in for a closer look

  • Vessel among several open to the public in Qingdao for two open days to mark the 70th anniversary of the Chinese navy
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Published: 11:00pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:59pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Members of the public visit the Japanese Suzutsuki destroyer during an open day in Qingdao on Wednesday. Photo: Minnie Chan
A Chinese navy choir performs during a Monday concert celebrating the 70th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army Navy. Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein
A Chinese navy choir performs during a Monday concert celebrating the 70th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army Navy. Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects naval troops during a parade on Tuesday. He has embarked on a major modernization campaign to boost China’s military power. Photo: Xinhua/Li Gang
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects naval troops during a parade on Tuesday. He has embarked on a major modernization campaign to boost China’s military power. Photo: Xinhua/Li Gang
Chinese Navy's 055-class guided missile destroyer Nanchang takes part in the parade. The event is held on a smoggy day, and warships can hardly be seen from a distance. Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee
Chinese Navy's 055-class guided missile destroyer Nanchang takes part in the parade. The event is held on a smoggy day, and warships can hardly be seen from a distance. Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee
Japan sent a destroyer, Suzutsuki, to join China’s parade. Countries including India and Australia have also sent warships as a goodwill visit. Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein
Japan sent a destroyer, Suzutsuki, to join China’s parade. Countries including India and Australia have also sent warships as a goodwill visit. Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein
Soldiers stand on the deck of transport dock Yimen Shan of the PLA Navy during the Tuesday parade. Photo: AFP
Soldiers stand on the deck of transport dock Yimen Shan of the PLA Navy during the Tuesday parade. Photo: AFP
Foreign naval officers talk on the deck of the naval training ship Qi Jiguang before the parade. Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein
Foreign naval officers talk on the deck of the naval training ship Qi Jiguang before the parade. Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein
Chinese navy personnel takes video of Vietnamese frigate Dinh Tien Hoang in the thick fog. Photo: EPA-EFE/Wu Hong
Chinese navy personnel takes video of Vietnamese frigate Dinh Tien Hoang in the thick fog. Photo: EPA-EFE/Wu Hong
A Chinese military dance troupe participates in a concert on Monday. Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein
A Chinese military dance troupe participates in a concert on Monday. Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein
A military band from India performs during the concert. Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein
A military band from India performs during the concert. Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein
The People's lIberation Army Navy is the world’s biggest naval force. Photo: Xinhua/Li Gang
The People's lIberation Army Navy is the world’s biggest naval force. Photo: Xinhua/Li Gang
Beijing says its military activities are for peaceful intentions, but its growing assertiveness in territorial disputes have caused concerns among neighboring countries. Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein
Beijing says its military activities are for peaceful intentions, but its growing assertiveness in territorial disputes have caused concerns among neighboring countries. Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein
Politics

China celebrates 70th anniversary of its navy with weapons and parade

Topic |   China's military weapons
Viola Zhou

Viola Zhou  

Published: 6:04pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:57pm, 24 Apr, 2019

