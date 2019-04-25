Channels

China says the French frigate Vendémiaire illegally entered Chinese waters during a passage through the Taiwan Strait earlier this month. Photo: Edward Wong
Military

China withdraws PLA Navy anniversary invitation to French warship after Taiwan Strait trip

  • Source says Beijing feels US egged France into making contentious passage and China had expected its guests to understand sensitivities over the waterway
Topic |   Taiwan
SCMP

Liu Zhen  

Minnie Chan  

Published: 6:02pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:30pm, 25 Apr, 2019

China says the French frigate Vendémiaire illegally entered Chinese waters during a passage through the Taiwan Strait earlier this month. Photo: Edward Wong
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Mark J. Valencia
Opinion

Opinion

Mark J. Valencia

US warships and PLA jets: what’s really behind the Taiwan Strait provocations between China and the US

  • Two Chinese jets crossed into Taiwan’s airspace last month as a warning aimed at the US, ratcheting up tension over a US-China dispute that boils down to their different interpretations of the ‘right of transit passage’ clause in the Law of the Sea
Mark J. Valencia

Mark J. Valencia  

Published: 1:00am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:10am, 8 Apr, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
