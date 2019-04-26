Channels

The Haikou, one of two Chinese navy vessels that will be visiting Hong Kong next week. Photo: Xinhua
Military

Chinese navy vessels on goodwill mission to Hong Kong

  • Haikou and Huangshan to make port call after 70th anniversary fleet review
  • Both warships will be open to the public next week
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 1:03pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:36pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Chinese Navy’s 055-class guided missile destroyer the Nanchang was the centrepiece of the event. Photo: Reuters
Military

China puts a damper on navy’s 70th anniversary celebrations as it tries to allay fears over rising strength

  • Poor weather compounds low-key feel to event as Chinese military seeks to address concerns about its growing strength
  • Centrepiece of event was appearance of new Type 055 destroyer which has been named the Nanchang
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Published: 11:00pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:03pm, 24 Apr, 2019

