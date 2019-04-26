The Haikou, one of two Chinese navy vessels that will be visiting Hong Kong next week. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese navy vessels on goodwill mission to Hong Kong
- Haikou and Huangshan to make port call after 70th anniversary fleet review
- Both warships will be open to the public next week
Topic | China military
Chinese Navy’s 055-class guided missile destroyer the Nanchang was the centrepiece of the event. Photo: Reuters
China puts a damper on navy’s 70th anniversary celebrations as it tries to allay fears over rising strength
- Poor weather compounds low-key feel to event as Chinese military seeks to address concerns about its growing strength
- Centrepiece of event was appearance of new Type 055 destroyer which has been named the Nanchang
