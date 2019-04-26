A Chinese nuclear submarine takes part in the naval parade on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China begins joint naval drills with six Southeast Asian nations
- Exercise shows Beijing is keen to boost its influence in region amid growing US activity, analyst says
- Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam ‘and others’ will take part in drills off coast of Qingdao, PLA Navy commander says
Topic | China military
China says the French frigate Vendémiaire illegally entered Chinese waters during a passage through the Taiwan Strait earlier this month. Photo: Edward Wong
China withdraws PLA Navy anniversary invitation to French warship after Taiwan Strait trip
- Source says Beijing feels US egged France into making contentious passage and China had expected its guests to understand sensitivities over the waterway
Topic | Taiwan
