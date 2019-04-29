The guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence was one of two American destroyers that sailed through the Taiwan Strait on the weekend. Photo: Reuters
United States sends two warships through Taiwan Strait
- Passage underlines American commitment to “free and open Indo-Pacific”, US Navy says amid rising tensions with Beijing
Topic | US-China relations
