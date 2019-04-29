Beijing “expressed concern” to Washington after the USS Stethem and another US Navy destroyer sailed through the Taiwan Strait. Photo: AP/US Navy
Beijing ‘tones down’ response after US warships sail through Taiwan Strait
- Foreign ministry spokesman says Beijing ‘expressed concern’ to Washington over the transit – a move that usually provokes a stronger reaction
- Military experts say the destroyers had turned on their automatic identification systems in an apparently ‘friendly’ gesture
Topic | US-China relations
Beijing “expressed concern” to Washington after the USS Stethem and another US Navy destroyer sailed through the Taiwan Strait. Photo: AP/US Navy
The guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence was one of two American destroyers that sailed through the Taiwan Strait on the weekend. Photo: Reuters
United States sends two warships through Taiwan Strait
- Passage underlines American commitment to “free and open Indo-Pacific”, US Navy says amid rising tensions with Beijing
Topic | US-China relations
The guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence was one of two American destroyers that sailed through the Taiwan Strait on the weekend. Photo: Reuters