A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet (left) flies alongside a PLA H-6K bomber that reportedly flew over the Bashi Channel, south of Taiwan, in a drill last year. Photo: AFP
Taiwanese pilot ‘mistakenly fired decoy projectile’ in encounter with PLA warplane
- It’s not known when or where the incident happened, but source tells local newspaper the ‘defensive act did not lead to an exchange of fire’
- There was a similar incident when a US surveillance plane was being monitored near the island
Topic | Taiwan
A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet (left) flies alongside a PLA H-6K bomber that reportedly flew over the Bashi Channel, south of Taiwan, in a drill last year. Photo: AFP
Beijing “expressed concern” to Washington after the USS Stethem and another US Navy destroyer sailed through the Taiwan Strait. Photo: AP/US Navy
Beijing ‘tones down’ response after US warships sail through Taiwan Strait
- Foreign ministry spokesman says Beijing ‘expressed concern’ to Washington over the transit – a move that usually provokes a stronger reaction
- Military experts say the destroyers had turned on their automatic identification systems in an apparently ‘friendly’ gesture
Topic | US-China relations
Beijing “expressed concern” to Washington after the USS Stethem and another US Navy destroyer sailed through the Taiwan Strait. Photo: AP/US Navy