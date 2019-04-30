Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet (left) flies alongside a PLA H-6K bomber that reportedly flew over the Bashi Channel, south of Taiwan, in a drill last year. Photo: AFP
Military

Taiwanese pilot ‘mistakenly fired decoy projectile’ in encounter with PLA warplane

  • It’s not known when or where the incident happened, but source tells local newspaper the ‘defensive act did not lead to an exchange of fire’
  • There was a similar incident when a US surveillance plane was being monitored near the island
Topic |   Taiwan
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 7:00pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 30 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet (left) flies alongside a PLA H-6K bomber that reportedly flew over the Bashi Channel, south of Taiwan, in a drill last year. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Beijing “expressed concern” to Washington after the USS Stethem and another US Navy destroyer sailed through the Taiwan Strait. Photo: AP/US Navy
Military

Beijing ‘tones down’ response after US warships sail through Taiwan Strait

  • Foreign ministry spokesman says Beijing ‘expressed concern’ to Washington over the transit – a move that usually provokes a stronger reaction
  • Military experts say the destroyers had turned on their automatic identification systems in an apparently ‘friendly’ gesture
Topic |   US-China relations
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Published: 11:30pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:29am, 30 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing “expressed concern” to Washington after the USS Stethem and another US Navy destroyer sailed through the Taiwan Strait. Photo: AP/US Navy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.