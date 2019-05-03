Channels

The latest paper from the US Department of Defence discussed China’s rapid growth as a naval power, its interests in the Arctic region and its challenge to the US as a military power. Photo: Reuters
US defence report raises concerns in Washington about Chinese Arctic policy and future of Taiwan

  • Assessment says ‘Polar Silk Road’ means increase Chinese submarine presence
  • Pentagon says Beijing is using civilian research in region to expand military
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:40pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 1:40pm, 3 May, 2019

The latest paper from the US Department of Defence discussed China's rapid growth as a naval power, its interests in the Arctic region and its challenge to the US as a military power. Photo: Reuters
Cary Huang
Cary Huang
China’s powerful navy has a challenge on its hands –persuading others it is to be used for peace

  • Under Xi Jinping’s stewardship, China has overhauled the navy and overtaken the US in the number of vessels launched yearly. But instead of focusing on the goal of building an invincible armada, China should convince the world of its peaceful intentions
Cary Huang

Cary Huang  

Published: 9:00am, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 1 May, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
