Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Since Chinese President Xi Jinping directed the country to speed up development of an “intelligent military” analysts say the gap between China and technology leader the US is narrowing. Photo: Xinhua
Military

Will China’s embrace of military AI trigger a new arms race?

  • Beijing is moving quickly to close the technology gap with the US
  • China’s neighbours may also try to catch up as a consequence
Topic |   China military
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 5:00am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 5:00am, 4 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Since Chinese President Xi Jinping directed the country to speed up development of an “intelligent military” analysts say the gap between China and technology leader the US is narrowing. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Microsoft spokesman said the research “fully complies with US and local laws” and is published to “ensure transparency so everyone can benefit from our work”. Photo: Reuters
Military

Microsoft’s AI research with Chinese military university fuels concerns

  • US firm’s researchers have co-authored at least three papers with academics affiliated with the National University of Defence Technology in past year
  • Work covers topics such as face analysis and machine reading amid worries over China-US academic partnerships and Beijing’s hi-tech surveillance drive
Topic |   China military
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:15pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:15pm, 12 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Microsoft spokesman said the research “fully complies with US and local laws” and is published to “ensure transparency so everyone can benefit from our work”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.