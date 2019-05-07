A UN panel of experts says a Chinese-manufactured Wing Loong II drone may have been used in Libya. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese-made missiles and drones used in Libya conflict, UN experts find
- ‘Almost certain’ missiles were not directly supplied by China
- Information requested to help identify source of the weapons
A Long March 2D rocket carries satellites into orbit from a launch centre in northwest China in December. Photo: Xinhua
How China’s scavenger satellites are being used to develop AI weapons, drones and robots
- Chinese scientists have been testing the technology since 2008, according to declassified document
- Small probes can latch onto targets such as dead spacecraft in near-Earth orbit – and in a military scenario could stay attached to avoid being tracked
