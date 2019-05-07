Channels

A UN panel of experts says a Chinese-manufactured Wing Loong II drone may have been used in Libya. Photo: Xinhua
Military

Chinese-made missiles and drones used in Libya conflict, UN experts find

  • ‘Almost certain’ missiles were not directly supplied by China
  • Information requested to help identify source of the weapons
Topic |   China military
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 11:00pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 7 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
A Long March 2D rocket carries satellites into orbit from a launch centre in northwest China in December. Photo: Xinhua
Science

How China’s scavenger satellites are being used to develop AI weapons, drones and robots

  • Chinese scientists have been testing the technology since 2008, according to declassified document
  • Small probes can latch onto targets such as dead spacecraft in near-Earth orbit – and in a military scenario could stay attached to avoid being tracked
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 6:00am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 23 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
