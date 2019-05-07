A satellite image shows what appears to be the construction of a third Chinese aircraft carrier at the Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai. Photo: CSIS/ ChinaPower/ Maxar Technologies via Reuters
Satellite images show how work on China’s new Type 002 aircraft carrier is coming along
- Photos released by US think tank give clues as to how country’s first domestically designed carrier will take shape
- Chinese navy is looking to expand its strength and presence but currently has only one active carrier, which originated in the former Soviet Union
Topic | China military
