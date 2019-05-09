A supercomputer at China's National University of Defence Technology. Photo: Xinhua
US-China AI race to develop killer robots risks catastrophe, warn peace campaigners
- Dutch-based peace group Pax warns in report that military use of artificial intelligence could leave algorithms with power of life or death
- World’s leading powers are trying to develop autonomous drones or submarines that can respond quickly to enemy action
