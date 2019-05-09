Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A supercomputer at China's National University of Defence Technology. Photo: Xinhua
Military

US-China AI race to develop killer robots risks catastrophe, warn peace campaigners

  • Dutch-based peace group Pax warns in report that military use of artificial intelligence could leave algorithms with power of life or death
  • World’s leading powers are trying to develop autonomous drones or submarines that can respond quickly to enemy action
Topic |   China military
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 11:00pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A supercomputer at China's National University of Defence Technology. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.