A model of Taiwan’s planned home-built submarine, unveiled on Thursday. Photo: CNA
Taiwan offers glimpse of home-built submarine designed to deter Beijing
- First indigenous defence submarine to be launched in five years, shipbuilder says as construction work begins
- President Tsai Ing-wen hails progress as proof of the island’s ability to defend itself
Topic | Taiwan
A model of Taiwan’s planned home-built submarine, unveiled on Thursday. Photo: CNA
Beijing has “lost all hope” for Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, according to a report of closed-door talks organised by the National Committee on American Foreign Policy. Photo: Reuters
Beijing ‘loses all hope for Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen’ as she rallies Washington
- Closed-door forum in New York told that Beijing unhappy at Tsai’s efforts to court America
- But mainland China’s ‘bullying’ of Taiwan will only reinforce US view of Beijing as a competitor, another participant says
Topic | Taiwan
Beijing has “lost all hope” for Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, according to a report of closed-door talks organised by the National Committee on American Foreign Policy. Photo: Reuters