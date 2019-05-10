Channels

Royalty-free stock photo ID: 1013026084 - stock image of a hacker stealing information. Photo: Shutterstock
Military

Chinese ‘hacker’ who obtained details of 78 million people charged in US with ‘one of the worst data breaches in history’

  • Wang Fujie has been charged along with another unnamed individual with hacking the computer systems of four companies including a US-based health insurer
  • The data stolen included the personally identifiable information of 78 million people
Topic |   Espionage
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Published: 4:58am, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 5:06am, 10 May, 2019

A customer looks at smartphones in a China Mobile store in Hong Kong. US communications regulators on Thursday denied the company's application to provide phone service in the US, citing national-security risks. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

US blocks China Mobile from offering service in America over national security concerns

  • Regulators vote against the Chinese telecoms company's application to provide US phone service
  • Ruling comes with Chinese delegation led by top negotiator Liu He arriving in Washington for trade talks
Topic |   China Mobile
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Published: 12:47am, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 4:40am, 10 May, 2019

