Experts have cast doubt on the Chinese military's ability to launch an amphibious operation to reunify Taiwan.
Military

Experts doubt China’s ability to launch assault on Taiwan

  • US report outlines potential military options Beijing may be considering to fulfil its unification ambitions
  • But questions remain over Chinese amphibious landing capability which would be crucial to any operation
Topic |   China military
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 11:30am, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 11:45am, 12 May, 2019

Experts have cast doubt on the Chinese military’s ability to launch an amphibious operation to reunify Taiwan. Photo: Weibo
A model of Taiwan's planned home-built submarine, unveiled on Thursday.
Military

Taiwan offers glimpse of home-built submarine designed to deter Beijing

  • First indigenous defence submarine to be launched in five years, shipbuilder says as construction work begins
  • President Tsai Ing-wen hails progress as proof of the island’s ability to defend itself
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 6:28pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 10:51pm, 9 May, 2019

A model of Taiwan’s planned home-built submarine, unveiled on Thursday. Photo: CNA
