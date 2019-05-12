Experts have cast doubt on the Chinese military’s ability to launch an amphibious operation to reunify Taiwan. Photo: Weibo
Experts doubt China’s ability to launch assault on Taiwan
- US report outlines potential military options Beijing may be considering to fulfil its unification ambitions
- But questions remain over Chinese amphibious landing capability which would be crucial to any operation
Topic | China military
A model of Taiwan’s planned home-built submarine, unveiled on Thursday. Photo: CNA
Taiwan offers glimpse of home-built submarine designed to deter Beijing
- First indigenous defence submarine to be launched in five years, shipbuilder says as construction work begins
- President Tsai Ing-wen hails progress as proof of the island’s ability to defend itself
Topic | Taiwan
