Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Maritime authorities say China’s coastguard presence in the South China Sea will be strengthened with a vessel to patrol the Paracel Islands. Photo: Reuters
Military

South China Sea: Beijing unveils US$23.5 million contract for coastguard ship to patrol Paracel Islands

  • Vessel is part of maritime agency’s plans to take enforcement fleet to 20
  • US says coastguard and fishing boats will be dealt with as naval vessels
Topic |   South China Sea
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 9:36pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 9:58pm, 13 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Maritime authorities say China’s coastguard presence in the South China Sea will be strengthened with a vessel to patrol the Paracel Islands. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The USS Blue Ridge, flagship of the US 7th fleet, anchored off Manila Bay in the Philippines for a routine port call on March 13. Under the new calculus, if the Philippine military were attacked by Chinese militia — essentially fishing boats backed by coastguard vessels — the treaty-bound US would be obligated to strike back. Photo: AP
Brian P. Klein
Opinion

Opinion

Brian P. Klein

How China’s ‘maritime militia’ raises the stakes for clashes with the US in the South China Sea

  • Change in US military protocol means Chinese ‘militia’ and navy are treated the same, and skirmishes could quickly escalate into armed conflict
  • What is needed is an effective and regular mechanism for two of the world’s largest military powers to address their issues peacefully
Brian P. Klein

Brian P. Klein  

Published: 1:00am, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 4:52am, 10 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The USS Blue Ridge, flagship of the US 7th fleet, anchored off Manila Bay in the Philippines for a routine port call on March 13. Under the new calculus, if the Philippine military were attacked by Chinese militia — essentially fishing boats backed by coastguard vessels — the treaty-bound US would be obligated to strike back. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.