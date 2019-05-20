Channels

The guided-missile destroyer USS Preble continues Washington’s “freedom of navigation” exercises near the Scarborough Shoal area claimed by China in the South China Sea. Photo: US Navy
Military

US sends another warship to test Beijing’s claim on disputed South China Sea territory

  • Destroyer continues US’ ‘freedom of navigation’ exercises in disputed waters
  • Sea and air operations test relations as US and China fight over trade tariffs
Topic |   South China Sea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:48pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 1:00pm, 20 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Maritime authorities say China’s coastguard presence in the South China Sea will be strengthened with a vessel to patrol the Paracel Islands. Photo: Reuters
Military

South China Sea: Beijing unveils US$23.5 million contract for coastguard ship to patrol Paracel Islands

  • Vessel is part of maritime agency’s plans to take enforcement fleet to 20
  • US says coastguard and fishing boats will be dealt with as naval vessels
Topic |   South China Sea
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 9:36pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 11:04pm, 13 May, 2019

