The guided-missile destroyer USS Preble continues Washington’s “freedom of navigation” exercises near the Scarborough Shoal area claimed by China in the South China Sea. Photo: US Navy
US sends another warship to test Beijing’s claim on disputed South China Sea territory
- Destroyer continues US’ ‘freedom of navigation’ exercises in disputed waters
- Sea and air operations test relations as US and China fight over trade tariffs
Topic | South China Sea
Maritime authorities say China’s coastguard presence in the South China Sea will be strengthened with a vessel to patrol the Paracel Islands. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea: Beijing unveils US$23.5 million contract for coastguard ship to patrol Paracel Islands
- Vessel is part of maritime agency’s plans to take enforcement fleet to 20
- US says coastguard and fishing boats will be dealt with as naval vessels
