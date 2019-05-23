Channels

The oiler USNS Walter S Diehl accompanied the missile destroyer USS Preble through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
Military

Two US Navy ships sail through Taiwan Strait

  • Missile destroyer USS Preble makes second voyage into contentious waters in a week
  • Chinese state media says Beijing has shown ‘utmost restraint’ at US ‘incitements’
Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:41pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 12:50pm, 23 May, 2019

Taiwan’s flag flies alongside two US-made destroyers. Photo: AP
Geopolitics

US warships made 92 trips through the Taiwan Strait since 2007

  • Figures obtained by the South China Morning Post show the extent of operations carried out in the sensitive waterway between 2007 and April 2019
  • Two US destroyers passed through the strait on Sunday and Monday, prompting Beijing to express ‘concern’ over the transits and describe the issue of Taiwan as ‘the most important sensitive issue in Sino-US relations’
Topic |   Taiwan
John Power

John Power  

Published: 6:00am, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 6:29pm, 4 May, 2019

Taiwan’s flag flies alongside two US-made destroyers. Photo: AP
