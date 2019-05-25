Chinese President Xi Jinping watches a training session at the PLA’s Army Infantry Academy in Jiangxi province on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s long battle to build a better soldier for a modern fighting force
- The People’s Liberation Army has until 2035 to turn itself into hi-tech military but there is one big barrier to those ambitions
Topic | China military
Chinese President Xi Jinping watches a training session at the PLA’s Army Infantry Academy in Jiangxi province on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua