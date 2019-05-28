Taiwanese warplanes park on a highway during an exercise to simulate a response to an attack from the mainland against airfields in southern Changhua county. Photo: AP
Taiwan lands warplanes on highway as part of military exercise
- President Tsai Ing-wen says Taipei must ‘maintain a high degree of vigilance’
- Exercise simulates response to attack from mainland on military bases
Topic | Taiwan
An installation recreating the celebrated Tank Man photograph in Taipei’s liberty square. Photo: Reuters
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says Tiananmen crackdown highlights need to stand up to Beijing
- Tsai meets leaders of 1989 pro-democracy movement to bolster credentials for protecting island’s democracy
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
