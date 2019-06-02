Channels

Beijing made the right decision to send in the troops to end a student protest in 1989, China’s current defence chief said on Sunday. Photo: AP
Military

Tiananmen Square crackdown, Xinjiang … China’s defence minister says Beijing got them both right

  • Killing of hundreds of Chinese citizens in 1989 validated by nation’s economic successes in decades since, Wei Fenghe says at Shangri-La Dialogue
  • Use of ‘vocational training centres’ in Xinjiang has improved people’s quality of life
Topic |   Shangri-La Dialogue
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 1:00pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:22pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Lieutenant General Shao Yuanming accused acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan of sending the wrong message to Taiwanese separatists. Photo: Minnie Chan
Diplomacy

Chinese general tells US to stop using Taiwan, South China Sea to stir up trouble

  • Washington’s support for Taipei sends ‘wrong message’ to independence-leaning forces on self-ruled island, Lieutenant General Shao Yuanming says at Shangri-La Dialogue
  • Chinese military will ‘resolutely defend the unity of our motherland at all costs’, he says
Topic |   Diplomacy
SCMP

Minnie Chan  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 8:45pm, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:45pm, 1 Jun, 2019

