China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe says the PLA will not yield a “single inch of the country’s sacred land”. Photo: Reuters
China’s defence chief warns ‘external forces’ not to meddle in Taiwan
- General Wei Fenghe says country intends no group any harm but will defeat ‘all invading enemies’
- Underestimating resolve of the People’s Liberation Army is ‘very dangerous’, minister says on final day of Shangri-La Dialogue
Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan meets Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AP
Chinese defence chief warns US not to underestimate Beijing on Taiwan during Singapore security forum
- Wei Fenghe meets US counterpart Patrick Shanahan on sidelines of regional security forum in Singapore, with both sides describing talks as ‘constructive’
- They also discussed North Korea, reaffirming their commitment to denuclearisation and stability on the Korean peninsula
