China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe says the PLA will not yield a “single inch of the country’s sacred land”. Photo: Reuters
Military

China’s defence chief warns ‘external forces’ not to meddle in Taiwan

  • General Wei Fenghe says country intends no group any harm but will defeat ‘all invading enemies’
  • Underestimating resolve of the People’s Liberation Army is ‘very dangerous’, minister says on final day of Shangri-La Dialogue
Topic |   China military
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 3:00pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:06pm, 2 Jun, 2019

China's Defence Minister Wei Fenghe says the PLA will not yield a "single inch of the country's sacred land". Photo: Reuters
Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan meets Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Chinese defence chief warns US not to underestimate Beijing on Taiwan during Singapore security forum

  • Wei Fenghe meets US counterpart Patrick Shanahan on sidelines of regional security forum in Singapore, with both sides describing talks as ‘constructive’
  • They also discussed North Korea, reaffirming their commitment to denuclearisation and stability on the Korean peninsula
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Catherine Wong  

Minnie Chan  

Published: 12:00am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:57am, 1 Jun, 2019

Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan meets Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AP
