A question-and-answer session with Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on Sunday was tightly controlled. Photo: AFP
China sends message at Shangri-La Dialogue amid tight media control
- Defence minister makes strong statements about Taiwan and South China Sea at regional security forum but format is strictly controlled
- Chinese ‘negotiated very hard’ with organisers to manage Wei Fenghe’s appearance at the event
Topic | Shangri-La Dialogue
Beijing made the right decision to send in the troops to end a student protest in 1989, China’s current defence chief said on Sunday. Photo: AP
Tiananmen Square crackdown, Xinjiang … China’s defence minister says Beijing got them both right
- Killing of hundreds of Chinese citizens in 1989 validated by nation’s economic successes in decades since, Wei Fenghe says at Shangri-La Dialogue
- Use of ‘vocational training centres’ in Xinjiang has improved people’s quality of life
