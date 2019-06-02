Channels

A question-and-answer session with Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on Sunday was tightly controlled. Photo: AFP
Military

China sends message at Shangri-La Dialogue amid tight media control

  • Defence minister makes strong statements about Taiwan and South China Sea at regional security forum but format is strictly controlled
  • Chinese ‘negotiated very hard’ with organisers to manage Wei Fenghe’s appearance at the event
Topic |   Shangri-La Dialogue
SCMP

Lee Jeong-ho  

Catherine Wong  

Published: 9:26pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:57pm, 2 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing made the right decision to send in the troops to end a student protest in 1989, China’s current defence chief said on Sunday. Photo: AP
Military

Tiananmen Square crackdown, Xinjiang … China’s defence minister says Beijing got them both right

  • Killing of hundreds of Chinese citizens in 1989 validated by nation’s economic successes in decades since, Wei Fenghe says at Shangri-La Dialogue
  • Use of ‘vocational training centres’ in Xinjiang has improved people’s quality of life
Topic |   Shangri-La Dialogue
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 1:00pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:22pm, 2 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

