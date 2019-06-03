Taiwan should make clear that “avoiding war is much more important than fighting war”, according to former foreign minister Jason Hu. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan can learn from Singapore to deal with Beijing and US, former diplomat says
- Ex-foreign minister Jason Hu says self-ruled island should maintain peaceful engagement with mainland while edging closer to Washington
- Taipei should take note of how ‘bat-like’ Singapore protects its interests
Topic | China military
Lieutenant General Shao Yuanming accused acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan of sending the wrong message to Taiwanese separatists. Photo: Minnie Chan
Chinese general tells US to stop using Taiwan, South China Sea to stir up trouble
- Washington’s support for Taipei sends ‘wrong message’ to independence-leaning forces on self-ruled island, Lieutenant General Shao Yuanming says at Shangri-La Dialogue
- Chinese military will ‘resolutely defend the unity of our motherland at all costs’, he says
Topic | Diplomacy
