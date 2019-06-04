How Tiananmen crackdown left a deep scar on China’s military psyche
- Many of those involved feel profound ‘guilt and shame’ over the lives lost in Beijing 30 years ago, according to two former PLA officers
- Move to tone down language used to describe movement – as ‘political turmoil’ rather than a ‘counter-revolutionary rebellion’ – came from army
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Outside the Chinese embassy in Washington, more than 100 people gathered to commemorate the Tiananmen Square crackdown of June 4, 1989. Photo: Nectar Gan
Washington Tiananmen vigil attracts first-timers for 30th anniversary
- Biggest turnout in years for candlelight commemoration outside Chinese embassy
- For many, it is the first time they have spoken of the events of June 4, 1989
