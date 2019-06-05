Channels

Smoke from a missile trail seen from Jinan city on Sunday prompted speculation that China had tested its next generation long-range weapon. Photo: Weibo
Military

China tests missile – but here’s why it wasn’t a next-generation JL-3

  • Sunday’s test firing involved mid-range Dongfeng missile with improved guidance systems
  • It coincided with the last day of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia’s biggest security forum
Topic |   China military
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 1:42pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:56pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Two warships from the People’s Liberation Army Navy at Garden Island Naval Base in Sydney, Australia. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

Chinese warships in Sydney: a surprise for the Australian public, and a show of strength from Beijing?

  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the visit was reciprocal, while to experts it showed China’s ability to carry out naval operations globally
  • The flotilla has also been described as a ‘public relations disaster’, since it followed other controversies involving Australian and Chinese vessels
Topic |   China-Australia relations
John Power

John Power  

Published: 7:51pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:07am, 4 Jun, 2019

