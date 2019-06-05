Smoke from a missile trail seen from Jinan city on Sunday prompted speculation that China had tested its next generation long-range weapon. Photo: Weibo
China tests missile – but here’s why it wasn’t a next-generation JL-3
- Sunday’s test firing involved mid-range Dongfeng missile with improved guidance systems
- It coincided with the last day of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia’s biggest security forum
Topic | China military
Two warships from the People’s Liberation Army Navy at Garden Island Naval Base in Sydney, Australia. Photo: EPA
Chinese warships in Sydney: a surprise for the Australian public, and a show of strength from Beijing?
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the visit was reciprocal, while to experts it showed China’s ability to carry out naval operations globally
- The flotilla has also been described as a ‘public relations disaster’, since it followed other controversies involving Australian and Chinese vessels
Topic | China-Australia relations
