China must appear tough for an increasingly nationalistic audience at home and be conciliatory to an international audience wary of China’s assertive foreign and defence policy. Photo: Xinhua
Why China struggles to win friends and make itself heard
- Beijing has to reconcile the competing needs to appear tough to the Chinese public and conciliatory to an international audience, expectations that came to a head at an annual security forum in Singapore
Topic | China military
China must appear tough for an increasingly nationalistic audience at home and be conciliatory to an international audience wary of China’s assertive foreign and defence policy. Photo: Xinhua