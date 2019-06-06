China, the report said, “appears increasingly close to achieving technological parity with US operational systems and has a plan to achieve technological superiority”.

Published by Washington DC think tank the Centre for a New American Security, CNAS, the report came as an increasing number of current and former Pentagon officials sounded the alarm about what China’s increasing military might may portend for a US accustomed to unrivalled superiority.

General Paul Selva, vice-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the Chinese military could reach technological parity with the US in the early 2020s and surpass it by the 2030s – if the Pentagon does not respond to the challenge.

A study for Congress last year concluded that the US had lost its military edge to a dangerous degree and could, in certain circumstances, lose a war against China.

In early 2018, President Donald Trump’s administration issued a national defence strategy. It called on the American military to shift its emphasis away from counterterrorism – its primary focus since the September 11 attacks of 2001 – and concentrate on a “great power competition” with China and Russia.

This national defence strategy built on and added clarity to an initiative that Work led at the Pentagon from 2014 known as the Third Offset. That called on the US to maintain its edge by technological innovation, but it did not single out China or Russia as threats or competitors.

In the CNAS report, Work and Grant said that, in retrospect, the Pentagon should have specified that the key aim of the Third Offset was to upset China’s effort to undermine American prowess.

“I would have said: ‘The Chinese are coming, the Chinese are coming, the Chinese are coming,’ if I was able to do that,” Work said. “And I would have tried to inject a more heightened sense of urgency that we cannot afford to wait any more. Every day we wait, we fall farther and farther behind.”

The Liaoning, the People's Liberation Army Navy's operational aircraft carrier, is emblematic of China's determination to advance its military and defence technology. Photo: Reuters

Work said the Barack Obama administration was not comfortable making such a bold case against China because senior officials did not want to exaggerate the strength of the competition and bring about another cold war or an arms race.

In their report, Work and Grant explained the five courses they said the Chinese government had pursued in recent decades to rein in the US’ military superiority.

According to the study, the Chinese have employed industrial and technical espionage; developed concepts and capabilities to exploit vulnerabilities in the US battle network; amassed an arsenal of precision long-range missiles; developed “black capabilities” to surprise the US in the event of a conflict, and taken steps to become a world leader in artificial intelligence and integrate that into their military.

Work said he was particularly concerned about Beijing’s development of technologies and concepts to exploit vulnerabilities in the way the United States wages war. He said China’s idea was to achieve victory against US forces by crippling the networks and communications that allow the US military to operate.

“In other words, we do not care how many ships we sink. We do not care how many planes we shoot down,” Work said. “All we care about is if we can pry apart the digital network the US uses to apply force, and we will prevent the United States from achieving its campaign objectives.”

Work, a retired US Marine Corps colonel who served at the Pentagon under Obama and at the beginning of the Trump administration, said every connection the US military relied upon is probably marked by a Chinese electronic warfare system designed to disable it in the event of conflict.

The other line of effort that worried Work was China’s emphasis on guided ballistic missiles and hypersonic weaponry, which are designed to out-range American counterparts. Work said this challenged American forces which have become accustomed to having the best technologies.

Robert Work's report claims China is close to stealing a march on US military technology. Photo: Reuters

The report said that, as a result of China’s advances, any objective assessment must consider the possibility that the US military “is close to becoming the victim of a deliberate, patient and robustly resourced military-technical offset strategy”. It said it was unlikely the US would be able to spend its way out of the challenge and must “out-innovate” China as a result.

“Military advantage is just 1.1 times better than the adversary,” Grant said. “So, start there. And then start increasing the advantage over time.”