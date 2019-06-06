Taiwan wants to buy 66 F-16V fighter jets from the United States. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Fighter jets trump battle tanks’ in Taiwan’s US arms purchase priorities
- Island aims to buy more than 100 Abrams tanks from the Pentagon but some observers say the focus should stay on aircraft
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan wants to buy 66 F-16V fighter jets from the United States. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan began mass production of its Tuo Jiang-class missile corvettes on Friday. Photo: Handout
Taiwan begins mass production of home-grown missile corvettes, minelayers
- Self-ruled island cannot match Beijing’s spending, but innovation can help it succeed in a one-sided military conflict, observers say
- First of Tuo Jiang-class stealth warships expected to be ready by 2021
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan began mass production of its Tuo Jiang-class missile corvettes on Friday. Photo: Handout