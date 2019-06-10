The device is designed to simulate more than 300 battlefield injuries. Photo: Weibo
Chinese military develops its first robot patient as it seeks to prepare medics for battlefield role
- ‘Warrior’, a medical simulator complete with pulse and beating heart, ends PLA’s reliance on imports to train medical staff
- Mannequin was created as part of drive to overhaul military medical staff as Chinese armed forces seek to become a 21st century fighting force
Topic | China military
