The device is designed to simulate more than 300 battlefield injuries. Photo: Weibo
Military

Chinese military develops its first robot patient as it seeks to prepare medics for battlefield role

  • ‘Warrior’, a medical simulator complete with pulse and beating heart, ends PLA’s reliance on imports to train medical staff
  • Mannequin was created as part of drive to overhaul military medical staff as Chinese armed forces seek to become a 21st century fighting force
Topic |   China military
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 7:30pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:35pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Military

How Tiananmen crackdown left a deep scar on China’s military psyche

  • Many of those involved feel profound ‘guilt and shame’ over the lives lost in Beijing 30 years ago, according to two former PLA officers
  • Move to tone down language used to describe movement – as ‘political turmoil’ rather than a ‘counter-revolutionary rebellion’ – came from army
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Published: 6:00am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:42pm, 4 Jun, 2019

