Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Liaoning (centre) takes part in a drill in the Pacific Ocean in April last year. The aircraft carrier and other Chinese vessels sailed through the Miyako Strait on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Military

Chinese warship the Liaoning sails through Miyako Strait on way to Pacific Ocean for drills

  • Fuel supply ship and other naval vessels seen accompanying the aircraft carrier
  • Analysts expect navy to carry out exercises ‘to improve its fighting power and operations in areas it is not familiar with’
Topic |   China military
SCMP

Kristin Huang  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 11:15pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:15pm, 11 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Liaoning (centre) takes part in a drill in the Pacific Ocean in April last year. The aircraft carrier and other Chinese vessels sailed through the Miyako Strait on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Two warships from the People’s Liberation Army Navy at Garden Island Naval Base in Sydney, Australia. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

Chinese warships in Sydney: a surprise for the Australian public, and a show of strength from Beijing?

  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the visit was reciprocal, while to experts it showed China’s ability to carry out naval operations globally
  • The flotilla has also been described as a ‘public relations disaster’, since it followed other controversies involving Australian and Chinese vessels
Topic |   China-Australia relations
John Power

John Power  

Published: 7:51pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:07am, 4 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Two warships from the People’s Liberation Army Navy at Garden Island Naval Base in Sydney, Australia. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.