The Liaoning (centre) takes part in a drill in the Pacific Ocean in April last year. The aircraft carrier and other Chinese vessels sailed through the Miyako Strait on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Chinese warship the Liaoning sails through Miyako Strait on way to Pacific Ocean for drills
- Fuel supply ship and other naval vessels seen accompanying the aircraft carrier
- Analysts expect navy to carry out exercises ‘to improve its fighting power and operations in areas it is not familiar with’
Two warships from the People’s Liberation Army Navy at Garden Island Naval Base in Sydney, Australia. Photo: EPA
Chinese warships in Sydney: a surprise for the Australian public, and a show of strength from Beijing?
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the visit was reciprocal, while to experts it showed China’s ability to carry out naval operations globally
- The flotilla has also been described as a ‘public relations disaster’, since it followed other controversies involving Australian and Chinese vessels
