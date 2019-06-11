Stealth aircraft like the US F-35 are less well protected against high-frequency surface wave radars. Photo: AP
China’s new high-frequency radar system could spot stealth aircraft from long distances, says creator
- Radar expert Liu Yongtan says surface wave system could track ships and planes from hundreds of kilometres away and is protected from anti-radiation missiles
