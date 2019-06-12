Channels

China’s state media says it is unlikely aircraft carriers will ever be used to resolve maritime disputes. Photo: AFP
Military

Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning has no role to play in territorial disputes, Beijing says

  • Ship was en route to Pacific for routine exercise when spotted in East China Sea on Tuesday, state media says
  • PLA Navy has plenty of other military options to contest maritime conflicts over sovereignty
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 11:00pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 12 Jun, 2019

The Liaoning (centre) takes part in a drill in the Pacific Ocean in April last year. The aircraft carrier and other Chinese vessels sailed through the Miyako Strait on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Military

Chinese warship the Liaoning sails through Miyako Strait on way to Pacific Ocean for drills

  • Fuel supply ship and other naval vessels seen accompanying the aircraft carrier
  • Analysts expect navy to carry out exercises ‘to improve its fighting power and operations in areas it is not familiar with’
Topic |   China military
SCMP

Kristin Huang  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 11:15pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:57am, 12 Jun, 2019

