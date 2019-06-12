China’s state media says it is unlikely aircraft carriers will ever be used to resolve maritime disputes. Photo: AFP
Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning has no role to play in territorial disputes, Beijing says
- Ship was en route to Pacific for routine exercise when spotted in East China Sea on Tuesday, state media says
- PLA Navy has plenty of other military options to contest maritime conflicts over sovereignty
Topic | China military
The Liaoning (centre) takes part in a drill in the Pacific Ocean in April last year. The aircraft carrier and other Chinese vessels sailed through the Miyako Strait on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Chinese warship the Liaoning sails through Miyako Strait on way to Pacific Ocean for drills
- Fuel supply ship and other naval vessels seen accompanying the aircraft carrier
- Analysts expect navy to carry out exercises ‘to improve its fighting power and operations in areas it is not familiar with’
