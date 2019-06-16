A Chinese guided-missile destroyer takes part in an exercise with Russia’s navy in the East China Sea in 2014. The two navies have conducted at least 10 joint drills since 2012. Photo: AP
China ‘has overtaken Russia’ as a maritime power, boosted by joint naval drills
- Report looks at 10 joint exercises carried out by the two navies since 2012, which it says aimed to send geopolitical message
- Analysts say Moscow is watching on warily as Beijing’s military might grows
Topic | China military
Xi Jinping appears delighted with his gift of a box of Russian ice creams from Vladimir Putin. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-Russia ties turn icy in a sweet way as Vladimir Putin gifts Xi Jinping his favourite treat
- ‘Best friends’ celebrate Chinese president’s 66th birthday with Russian ice cream and champagne on sidelines of conference in Tajikistan
- Leaders meet for the second time in a week, toast their nations’ strong ties
Topic | Xi Jinping
