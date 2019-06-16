Channels

A Chinese guided-missile destroyer takes part in an exercise with Russia’s navy in the East China Sea in 2014. The two navies have conducted at least 10 joint drills since 2012. Photo: AP
Military

China ‘has overtaken Russia’ as a maritime power, boosted by joint naval drills

  • Report looks at 10 joint exercises carried out by the two navies since 2012, which it says aimed to send geopolitical message
  • Analysts say Moscow is watching on warily as Beijing’s military might grows
Topic |   China military
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 5:30am, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:30am, 16 Jun, 2019

A Chinese guided-missile destroyer takes part in an exercise with Russia's navy in the East China Sea in 2014. The two navies have conducted at least 10 joint drills since 2012. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping appears delighted with his gift of a box of Russian ice creams from Vladimir Putin. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China-Russia ties turn icy in a sweet way as Vladimir Putin gifts Xi Jinping his favourite treat

  • ‘Best friends’ celebrate Chinese president’s 66th birthday with Russian ice cream and champagne on sidelines of conference in Tajikistan
  • Leaders meet for the second time in a week, toast their nations’ strong ties
Topic |   Xi Jinping
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 6:41pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:07pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Xi Jinping appears delighted with his gift of a box of Russian ice creams from Vladimir Putin. Photo: EPA-EFE
